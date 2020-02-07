|
|
Jackson, Peggy
A funeral service for Peggy Ann Jackson, 58, of Newark, will be held at 11am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Croton Church of Christ, 40 S. Main St. with Dan Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Friends may call Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Croton Church of Christ. Peggy passed away February 6, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 21, 1961 in Columbus to Fred and Irene (Sopha) Gordon. Peggy was a member of Croton Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren, going to the beach, arts and crafts. Peggy retired from the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tim Jackson; daughter, Lindy (Nick) Severance; step-son, Mathew (Liz) Jackson; mother and father, Fred and Irene Gordon; grandchildren, Cheyann and Kylie Severance; step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Jagger and Gunner Jackson; sister, Joy (Tom) Oppenheimer; mother-in-law, Eleanor Jackson; close cousins, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law Bernard Jackson. Memorial contributions may be made to Croton Church of Christ, Youth Activities, 40 S. Main St., Croton, OH 43013. To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020