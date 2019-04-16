Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jo Owens


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Jo Owens Obituary
Owens, Peggy Jo
1931 - 2019
Peggy Jo Owens, age 87, of Columbus, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1931 to the late Charles B. and Dorothy C. (Shilling) Davis, Sr., in Columbus, OH. She is preceded in death by husband Marvin Owens, Jr., sons Gregory Steven Owens and Bret Matthew Owens and sister Mary Phelps. Peggy is survived by daughter, Charla Garabrandt; brothers, Charles Davis, Jr. and Fred Davis; sister, Melanie (Jack Spears) Stout; 4 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 5600 E. Broad St, Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10-11am with Pastor Roger Morgan officiating. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.