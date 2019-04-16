|
|
Owens, Peggy Jo
1931 - 2019
Peggy Jo Owens, age 87, of Columbus, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1931 to the late Charles B. and Dorothy C. (Shilling) Davis, Sr., in Columbus, OH. She is preceded in death by husband Marvin Owens, Jr., sons Gregory Steven Owens and Bret Matthew Owens and sister Mary Phelps. Peggy is survived by daughter, Charla Garabrandt; brothers, Charles Davis, Jr. and Fred Davis; sister, Melanie (Jack Spears) Stout; 4 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 5600 E. Broad St, Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10-11am with Pastor Roger Morgan officiating. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019