Keller, Peggy
1927 - 2019
Peggy L. Keller, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born September 11, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Melanie Young. Peggy's family was very important to her and she cherished the time that she was able to spend together, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and was retired from Byrum Lithographing. Peggy enjoyed spending time at Buckeye Lake with her close friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Charles J. Keller, brother John Young, lifelong friend and companion Russell Sullivan and her aunt Victoria White. Peggy is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Bill) Siders and Peggy Dawson; grandchildren, Michelle (Jon) Cutler, Chad (Emily) Siders, Shane (Ashley), Craig and Jeremy Cook; great-grandchildren, Katelynn Michelle, Addisyn Nicole, Addison Marie, Ayden Michael, and Zane Michael; beloved cat, Ripley; and numerous family and friends. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice. Online condolences may be made to www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019