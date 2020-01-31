|
|
Murphy, Peggy
1958 - 2020
Peggy Sue (Parr) Murphy, age 62. December 4, 1958-January 26, 2020. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Murphy, her parents William and Cheslee Parr, and her sister Patricia Parr. She is survived by her children, Joseph (Lane) Murphy, David Murphy, Dina (Scott) Harbin, and Thomas (Tammy) Murphy; her grandchildren, Trae, Tavia, Tevlen, Marissa, Moriah, Naomi, and Jeremiah; brother, William Bruce Parr; sister, Cynthia (Eric) Wilcox; brother, Robert Joseph Parr; and many friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11AM-1PM, with the Celebration of Life at 1PM, at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd, Groveport, OH 43125. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to her home church, Madison Christian Church. To view full obituary, visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020