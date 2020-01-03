The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
434 Norton Rd.
Peggy O'Connor


1939 - 2020
Peggy O'Connor Obituary
O'Connor, Peggy
1939 - 2020
Peggy A. O'Connor age 80 passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at her residence. Peggy worked as a bus Driver for Hilliard City Schools for over 10 years ; 45 year member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Preceded in death by: father, Jim O'Neal and mother , Bette Formon. Survived by, husband of 58 years, John P. O' Connor; children, John P. (Diana) O'Connor II, Michael J. O'Connor and Patrick (Tracy) O'Connor; Grandchildren; Peter, Ashley, Michael, Thaddeus, Luke, Liam, Celeste, Terrance, Larry, Micah, Emmanuel and DeShawn. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 2693 W. Broad St Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral mass 10:30 A.M Thursday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church 434 Norton Rd. Inurnment at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
