O'Neil, Peggy
1938 - 2020
Peggy O'Neil, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Peggy was born in Columbus, OH, on February 16, 1938 to the late Harold and Margaret Pasco. She was the beloved wife of David J he survives her. She and David met at Smith's Skating Rink in Columbus, OH, and they married on June, 23, 1956. Peggy graduated from North High School. She retired from The Ohio State University Dental Research Department, traveling Ohio to complete dental research studies with her best friend, Marlene Hopkins. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Asman; son, David (Patricia) O'Neil II, grandchildren, Brent (Megan) Asman, Christopher Asman, Allyssa Asman, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Tracy) O'Neil, Valencia, CA, Dr. Andrew (Stephanie) O'Neil, Westfield, IN; and two precious great granddaughters, Sloane Asman and Palmer O'Neil. Peggy is also survived by her brother, Robert "Butch" Pasco, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Joseph (Sara) O'Neil, Mary (John) Dimond, Mike (Mary) O'Neil, Tom (Jane) O'Neil and many cousins, nieces, nephews; special friends, and Traci (Mike) Kitchen and Janice and Bill Gregory. Peggy loved spending time with her family and enjoyed dog sitting for Bailey, Allyssa's dog. Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend and we are extremely grateful to have had her in our lives. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday June 15, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085 with interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ohio Health Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.