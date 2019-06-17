|
|
Pinkerton, Peggy
1946 - 2019
Peggy Lee Pinkerton, age 73, of Canal Winchester, died June 14, 2019 at Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born May 30, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Norma Butterworth. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Ron; daughter, Jennifer Pinkerton; son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Pinkerton; granddaughter, Amy "Lauryn" Pinkerton; sister, Nancy (Alva) Williams; close family friends, Ernie Cook and Eric Cook; and many dear family and friends. Friends may visit 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark Linn officiating. Those who wish may donate to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Peggy's memory. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pickering House and FairHope Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care for Peggy over these past weeks. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019