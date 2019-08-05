The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Peggy Pride


1928 - 2019
Peggy Pride Obituary
Pride, Peggy
1928 - 2019
Peggy Faye Pride, 91, formerly of Upper Arlington, OH, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, OH. She was born February 24, 1928 in Bantam, OH to the late Lawrence R. Sebree and Nina D. Schafer. She was retired from The Upper Arlington Public Library and was a long-time member of Upper Arlington Christian Church. Peggy was an unselfish and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Denham L Pride, and siblings Bonnie Jean Parker and William Samuel Sebree. She is survived by her children, Denise (Ted) Chessler, Blair (Dalene) Pride, Shelley (Scott) Supman, Lisa Pride, Lyman (Susan) Pride; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other cherished family and friends. No public memorial service will be held. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Worthington Christian Village, wcv.org, or to the , . Online condolences may be offered at ohiocremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
