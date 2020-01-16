The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Living Word Lutheran Church
7539 Dustin Rd.
Galena, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Retherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Retherford


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peggy Retherford Obituary
Retherford, Peggy
1931 - 2020
Peggy June Jimison Retherford went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Peggy is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Dick Retherford and son Ryan Retherford, her parents, siblings, in-laws and many close friends. She is survived by sons, Randy (Kathy), Roger (Marian); daughters, Rhenda Gephart (Sam), Renee (Rod); and daughter-in-law, Debbi; 4 grandchildren, Johnny Gephart, David, Danny, and Anna Retherford; great granddaughter, Adrian; and several special nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, Gahanna, where a visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. A funeral service will take place at Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Rd., Galena, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30am followed by interment at Red Bank Cemetery. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now