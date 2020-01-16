|
|
Retherford, Peggy
1931 - 2020
Peggy June Jimison Retherford went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Peggy is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Dick Retherford and son Ryan Retherford, her parents, siblings, in-laws and many close friends. She is survived by sons, Randy (Kathy), Roger (Marian); daughters, Rhenda Gephart (Sam), Renee (Rod); and daughter-in-law, Debbi; 4 grandchildren, Johnny Gephart, David, Danny, and Anna Retherford; great granddaughter, Adrian; and several special nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, Gahanna, where a visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. A funeral service will take place at Living Word Lutheran Church, 7539 Dustin Rd., Galena, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30am followed by interment at Red Bank Cemetery. To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020