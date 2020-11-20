Rutledge, Peggy
Peggy Josephine Rutledge, 72, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital. Peggy was born May 14, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Gerald K. and Maryann (Meyers) O'Neal. Throughout Peggy's life, she worked for a number of companies, including Knoll Pharmaceutical as a Pharmaceutical Representative, Coventry Meadows as a LPN and Activities Director, along with being co-owner and operator of Invisible Fence in the Fort Wayne Area in 1988 and Planscape, Inc. in 1991. Surviving are her husband, Phil Rutledge of Roanoke, IN; children, Colleen ( Dan) Markwood of Noblesville, IN, Kendra (Shawn Harmon) Rutledge of Roanoke, IN, and Ryan (Vanessa) Rutledge of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Sam Markwood, Maggie Markwood, Reid Harmon, Addison Rutledge, Hayden Weir, and Molly Rutledge; and sister, Patty (Steve) Sipe of Columbus, OH. A private family service will be held and live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at the conclusion of the public visitation time. Public visitation will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12-3PM at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819. The county mandated gathering limit of 25 and mandatory wearing of masks will be in place. Memorials to honor the memory of Peggy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
