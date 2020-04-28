|
|
Vicars, Peggy S.
1940 - 2020
Peggy S. (Staton) Vicars, 79, of Worthington, OH, died peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born October 5, 1940 to Gay and Troy Staton of Forest Hills, KY, a place that always remained in her heart as "down-home". She graduated from Pikeville College in 1963, which is also where she met the love of her life, Gary V. Vicars. They married June 20, 1964, and began to build their careers and family in central Ohio. Peggy enjoyed gardening, reading, and solving crossword puzzles in her quiet time. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was more fierce and stronger than she ever gave herself credit - most noticed when caring for their family during her husband's battle with kidney disease. Peggy lived most of the last decade in the Westminster-Thurber community where she created new friendships, on and off the shuffleboard court. The staff of Westminster-Thurber lovingly cared for her to the end. She is survived by her son, Jason Vicars; and daughter, Andrea Vicars of Columbus, OH; daughter, Sara (Jeff) Yaniga of Chicago, IL; and three grandchildren, Olivia Vicars, Henry, and Cecilia Yaniga, all whom she cared about deeply and loved with her whole being. In the final days, it was the grandchildren that could make her smile the most. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Gary and sister Lola Mae. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Central Ohio (1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus 43215) or the Kidney Foundation of Central Ohio (2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 215, Columbus 43231). To share memories or condolences, please visit https://www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2020