Karr, Peggy Sue
1948 - 2019
Peggy Sue Karr, age 70, of Canal Winchester, died October 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 21, 1948 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Carl "Doc" and Bernese Phillips. Peggy retired from Lucent Technologies in 1999 and attended Lithopolis United Methodist Church. She was a tomboy- she loved spending time outdoors and was her father's "only son". She would "stoop sit", watching her garden and the birds. Preceded in death by her sisters Janet Smith and Alice Grant. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, David; daughter, Shawna McCafferty; son, Mike (Jessica) Karr; grandchildren, Jason Smith Jr., Ciera Smith, Cheyenne McCafferty; sister, Doris (Alex) Gurnevich; brother-in-law, Jim Grant; her beloved dog, Abby; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 2-5p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A funeral service will take place at 11a.m. Monday at the Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 N. Market St, Lithopolis, OH 43136 with Pastor Alex Feldman officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019