Trapasso, Peggy
1930 - 2019
Peggy Lou Trapasso, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born to the late Julian and Gladys Montgomery in Parkersburg, WV. In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Michael Trapasso, 4 sisters, and 3 brothers. Peggy is survived by her children, Dave (Connie) Callander, Gregory (Patty) Callander, Jennie (Vince) Del Chico, Beth Trapasso; grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Madland, Scott Callander, Jessica (Paul) Phelps, Michael (Kaylin) Callander, Jessica (Evan) Bazell, Sean Callander; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 1, 2019. Celebrant Andrew Hoover officiating. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery to follow in procession. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view full obituary and share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019