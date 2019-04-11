Yerke, Peggy

1938 - 2019

Peggy Kerschensteiner Yerke, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 61 years to Robert; loving mother of Mark (Patty) and Brenda Yerke; dear grandmother to Ryan, Maggie, Mary Clare, Catherine, Jackie Yerke, and Madalynn Farkas; loving daughter of Paul and Hilda Kerschensteiner (both parents immigrated to Ohio from Germany, both deceased); sister to Paul Kerschensteiner; aunt to Lucinda and Brad Kerschensteiner, Holly (Jim) Kerschensteiner Logan; great aunt to 3 nephews, Parker Logan, Liam and Mateo Kerschensteiner. She is survived by many cousins here and in Germany, notably Barbara Guskin (Phil) and family of Columbus, Ohio. She was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and The Ohio State University. In her youth she studied voice and piano which fostered a desire to support the cultural arts in adult life. She participated for many years as a soloist performing opera excerpts with Saturday Music Club and was a member of Columbus Symphony Chorus, Opera Columbus Chorus and Vaudevillities. She served as a docent for the Columbus Gallery of Art and was a member of the Development Board of Children's Hospital. Professionally she enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate. While operating her own real estate company, she secured the esteemed Certified Commercial Investment Member Certification (CCIM) and served as President of the Ohio CCIM Chapter while holding memberships in a number of committees associated with the Columbus Board of Realtors and the Ohio Assn. of Realtors, as well as local networking associations. She was awarded the Mayor's Award for Voluntary Services after serving as President of Ballet Metropolitan while helping to design the regional Ballet Company, Ballet Met, and its board of directors. She was a member of the Columbus Damenchor for 55 years. As a first generation German American, she pursued the preservation of German culture by serving 11 years on the Board of Directors of the Columbus Maennerchor. She enjoyed her associations with her many friends, enjoyed travelling, and was an avid tennis player, boats woman, swimmer, member of the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club and Sanibel Harbour Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Center for German Culture, Ballet Met, Opera Columbus, or Hospice of Central Ohio. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, from 5-7 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, Ohio. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, Ohio, where Pastor Richard Match will preside. To share a special memory or to sign Peggy's online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019