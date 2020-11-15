Ellsworth, Penelope
1951 - 2020
Penelope Susan Ellsworth, age 69, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020. Penny and her twin sister Pam were born on March 20, 1951, to Linda and Richard Ellsworth. As children, they and their three siblings had many fun family times especially during the summer on trips across the United States. Penny enjoyed those trips so much that she took her own children and nieces and nephews on memorable camping trips. Penny spent her entire adult life teaching. She loved math and loved her students, providing them with fun and challenging activities like Math Pentathlon and Camp Invention. She was good at seeing the strengths in her students and encouraging them to be problem solvers. Penny also loved the church. She was an active member of Central College Church from the age of 7 until she died. She led youth groups, directed summer camp, and, most importantly, directed the bell choirs. Under her guidance, the choirs participated in worship and festivals, traveled to Scotland, and went on mission trips. Penny also loved her family. She enjoyed planning outings, especially the last few years, so all the nieces and nephews and their children would stay connected. She especially loved her daughters, Anna and Ashley, and loved to talk about them and their accomplishments. Ashley's sons, Chiren and Kaisen, also brought her much joy. Always a dog lover, she became particularly attached to a rescue dog named Kaedyn who became her close companion. Another great joy for Penny was her friends. She relied on them more the last few years and appreciated and enjoyed them immensely. Penny's greatest love was for her Lord. Her Christian faith guided her throughout her life and gave her strength and courage to face the challenges of her illness the last few years. Penny was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother, Linda Ellsworth, her sister and brother-in-law Beth and Ray Walker, and several dear friends. Penny is survived by her daughters, Anna and Ashley; grandsons, Kaisen and Chiren; father, Richard Ellsworth; twin sister, Pam (Jim) Miller, sister, Jennifer Turick; brother Peter (Sarah) Ellsworth; uncle, Charles Wells; cousin, Karen Ellsworth; nieces and nephews and their children, her church family, and her many loving friends. The family will share in a private internment. A Celebration of Life will take place on her (and her twin's) birthday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Central College Presbyterian Church. Gifts in memory of Penny may be made to Central College Christian Academy or the music program at Central College Presbyterian Church. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com