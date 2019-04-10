The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Leighninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope "Penny" Leighninger

Obituary Condolences

Penelope "Penny" Leighninger Obituary
Leighninger, Penelope "Penny"
1945 - 2019
Penny passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 73 at Columbus Colony in Westerville, OH. Born August 19, 1945 in Adrian, MI, daughter of the late Estel and Nina Huyck. She graduated from West High School and the Ohio State University with a B.S. in Psychology. People were always her passion. She was a social worker for several years, after which she devoted herself to her family and friends. She was also a huge animal lover, and some of her favorite moments were spent taking walks with her husband and her dog. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Kristy and Jason de Chambeau of Washington D.C.; son, Andrew of Westerville; granddaughter, Olivia; grandson, Alex de Chambeau; brother, Steven and Teri Huyck of Milwaukee, WI. Visitation will be from 3-5pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with services to immediately follow at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington. Rev. Gerald Murphy of First Community Village presiding. Ashes will be provided to the family. In lieu of flowers, Penny would appreciate any donations to the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now