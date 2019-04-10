Leighninger, Penelope "Penny"

1945 - 2019

Penny passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 73 at Columbus Colony in Westerville, OH. Born August 19, 1945 in Adrian, MI, daughter of the late Estel and Nina Huyck. She graduated from West High School and the Ohio State University with a B.S. in Psychology. People were always her passion. She was a social worker for several years, after which she devoted herself to her family and friends. She was also a huge animal lover, and some of her favorite moments were spent taking walks with her husband and her dog. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Kristy and Jason de Chambeau of Washington D.C.; son, Andrew of Westerville; granddaughter, Olivia; grandson, Alex de Chambeau; brother, Steven and Teri Huyck of Milwaukee, WI. Visitation will be from 3-5pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with services to immediately follow at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington. Rev. Gerald Murphy of First Community Village presiding. Ashes will be provided to the family. In lieu of flowers, Penny would appreciate any donations to the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary