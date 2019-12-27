|
|
Poling, Penny
1949 - 2019
Penny Hays Poling, 70, Pickerington, OH, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation. Born in Marietta, OH, on February 20, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Grubb and the late Dorothy Lillian Francis Cronin. She was a 1967 graduate of St. Marys High School and attended West Virginia Tech, where she was a member of the Tri-Sigma sorority. Penny attended the Reynoldsburg Church of Christ. She worked for Torco Pest Control for several years and was a clerk for Social Security claims from 1994 – 2007, where she received the Commissioners Award. She loved bingo, music, and watching TV. She was a very caring and sharing individual and had a heart of gold. She was a caregiver to various family members over the years. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terry Poling; two sons, Chris Poling and Craig Poling; one grandson, Ace Michael Poling; and several nieces and nephews, and was particularly close to Mark Hays. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-dad, Howard Cronin, two sisters, Sally Hendrickson and Frances Ann Hashman, and one brother, Sheldon Hays. The family would like to say a special thank you to Pickerington Care and Rehabilitation and Capitol City Hospice for the loving care she received. Services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV. Interment will be in the Willow Island Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 P. M. Friday and 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019