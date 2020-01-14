The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Penny (Morris) VanDyke


1959 - 2020
Penny (Morris) VanDyke Obituary
(Morris) VanDyke, Penny
1959 - 2020
Penny Sue (Morris) VanDyke, age 60, passed away at her Gallipolis home. Penny was a 1978 graduate of Northland High School. Member of Vinton Baptist Church in Vinton, Ohio. Penny loved to crochet, gardening, loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved her dog, BooBoo. Preceded in death by husband, Darrell James VanDyke; mother, Barbara Morris and grandson, Noah. Survived by father, Dewey Morris; daughter, Kelly Whiteside; sons: Jason Whiteside (Crystal Cox), Joseph (Hannah) Whiteside; 7 grandchildren; siblings: Donald (Patsi) Morris, Debbie (George) Rodgers, Diane (Russell) Myers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a gathering of friends and family Saturday, January 18 from 12-1pm at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St. Columbus, where service will follow at 1pm, Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
