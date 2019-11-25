Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Ave.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Ave.
1931 - 2019
Percy Bryant Obituary
Bryant, Percy
1931 - 2019
Percy L Bryant, age 88. Sunrise April 18, 1931 and Sunset November 22, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BRYANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
