Perry O. Miller
1948 - 2020
Miller, Perry O.
1948 - 2020
Perry O. Miller, age 72 of Plain City. OH, passed from this life to his heavenly home, October 15, 2020, born March 17, 1948, to Oliver and Ada (Yutzy) Miller, who preceded him. Also, a brother in law, Daniel Miller, and father in law, Raymond Kelley. A Caring, loving, supportive, and faithful husband of 48 years to his wife, Sandra (Kelley) Miller. A proud father of sons, Brian (Angie), and Kevin (Jenelle) Miller. Grandfather and #1 fan of grandsons, Cole, Walker, and Oliver and his favorite granddaughter, Quinn, who was the apple of his eye. He was the one and only brother cherished by his sisters, Sarah Ann Miller and Loretta (Steve) Beachy. His favorite, one and only mother-in-law whom he called Miss Daisy, Billie Jean Kelley all survive. He was employed by Henry Boats in Plain City, OH, before retirement from GE/Diamond Innovations/Sanvik in Worthington, OH. He was faithful to service and member of Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church, Hilliard, OH, but most importantly belonged to THE CHURCH. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 12 Noon at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH, 43064. Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 PM the Forest Grove Cemetery, 8720 Cemetery Pike, Plain City, OH, 43064. At the family's request, please no hugging or shaking of hands. The family asks that mask be worn and, please observe social distancing. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to share condolences with the family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home
OCT
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Grove Cemetery
Tidd Funeral Home
9720 St Rte 161
Plain City, OH 43064
614-733-0080
October 17, 2020
Love and prayers to all we will miss our Brother in Christ
Jerry & Kathy Churcy
October 16, 2020
We have only great memories of Perry! He was always happy when you seen him even through his struggles. A faithful servant of the Lord and truly loved his family. Love and prayers to you all. May God give you peace and comfort.
Paul & Joan Bogenrife
Friend
October 16, 2020
Can’t believe you are gone but I know that you and grandpa are walking beside each other looking down on all of us. Things will not be the same without here but I know you are in a better place. We love you so much.
Chasity Horton
Family
