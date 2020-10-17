Miller, Perry O.
1948 - 2020
Perry O. Miller, age 72 of Plain City. OH, passed from this life to his heavenly home, October 15, 2020, born March 17, 1948, to Oliver and Ada (Yutzy) Miller, who preceded him. Also, a brother in law, Daniel Miller, and father in law, Raymond Kelley. A Caring, loving, supportive, and faithful husband of 48 years to his wife, Sandra (Kelley) Miller. A proud father of sons, Brian (Angie), and Kevin (Jenelle) Miller. Grandfather and #1 fan of grandsons, Cole, Walker, and Oliver and his favorite granddaughter, Quinn, who was the apple of his eye. He was the one and only brother cherished by his sisters, Sarah Ann Miller and Loretta (Steve) Beachy. His favorite, one and only mother-in-law whom he called Miss Daisy, Billie Jean Kelley all survive. He was employed by Henry Boats in Plain City, OH, before retirement from GE/Diamond Innovations/Sanvik in Worthington, OH. He was faithful to service and member of Hayden Enterprise Baptist Church, Hilliard, OH, but most importantly belonged to THE CHURCH. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 12 Noon at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 State Route 161, Plain City, OH, 43064. Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 PM the Forest Grove Cemetery, 8720 Cemetery Pike, Plain City, OH, 43064. At the family's request, please no hugging or shaking of hands. The family asks that mask be worn and, please observe social distancing. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com
