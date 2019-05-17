|
Wilkes, Perry O.
1924 - 2019
Perry O. Wilkes, 95, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2019. Perry was born in Chesapeake, Ohio on January 24, 1924 to Perry and Alice Wilkes. Perry went to Marshall University as a baseball player before joining the Navy during WWII. Following his honorary military career he worked for the State of Ohio for many years. Perry is preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Floriena; daughters, Priscilla Kae (Tom) Green and Brenda (Conrad) Waricka; grandsons, Conrad Jr. (Lisa), Perry Michael (Meredith), and Matthew (Lupe) Oldham; great-grandchildren, Edgar, Eric, and Samantha; many more extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, from 10-11am at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will follow at 11am. Graveside service to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019