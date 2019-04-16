Home

Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Pete Stebelton Obituary
Stebelton, Pete
1932 - 2019
Richard L. "Pete" Stebelton, 87, of Groveport, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Pete was born January 23, 1932 in Carroll, Ohio to the late Lloyd and Edna (Benson) Stebelton. Pete was a member of the Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert L. Stebelton. Survived by his daughters, Jody (Tony) Stokes and Lynn Stebelton; grandchildren, Jean Stokes-Tackett, Joseph Stokes, Michelle Boesch, Anthony Bencomo and Chad Barber; great grandchildren, Samuel Weidner, Rae Lynn Boesch, Landen Midkiff and Shaden Midkiff; nieces and nephews; brothers, Kenneth and Harold Stebelton; sisters, Jean Schleppi and Jeanette (James) Haynes. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor William Hunt officiating. Burial will be at Betzer Cemetery, Carroll. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
