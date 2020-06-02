Peter Armstrong
Armstrong, Peter
Peter Joseph Armstrong, 76, passed away at home on May 30. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 313 N State St., Westerville. Complete obituary and remembrances available at HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
