Armstrong, Peter
Peter Joseph Armstrong, 76, passed away at home on May 30. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 313 N State St., Westerville. Complete obituary and remembrances available at HillFuneral.com.
Peter Joseph Armstrong, 76, passed away at home on May 30. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church, 313 N State St., Westerville. Complete obituary and remembrances available at HillFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.