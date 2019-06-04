|
Bohley, Peter
1932 - 2019
Peter Bohley, age 86, passed away on June 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Louis and Rae White Bohley and infant son Gregory. Survived by wife of 60 years, Marcia (Willson); children, Eric (Marianne), Beth (Rick), Kathy, Kristin (Margot); brother-in-law, Mike (Helen); cousin, Vicki; grandchildren, Caitlin, Madeline, Maria, Sam, Aidan, Kyle, Dempsey, Declan, Oona; great-grandson, Augustine Peter; and many cousins. Served in the Korean conflict, a graduate of The Ohio State University, and was employed at the OSU Electro-Science Lab, working on the space program, radar, and communication. A member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where he sang in the choir for 55 years. Volunteered at J.O.I.N., member of Crusillo/Cum Christo and Marriage Encounter. His family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Victory Parish, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff) on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., for his funeral Mass. Donations in his honor can be made to J.O.I.N. for Inner City Needs or Cancer Research at the James. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019