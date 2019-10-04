The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter "Pablo" Brown Jr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter "Pablo" Brown Jr. Obituary
Brown Jr., Peter "Pablo"
1966 - 2019
Peter Paul Brown, Jr., "Pablo", age 53, born April 10, 1966, passed away due to a tragic accident on September 28, 2019. Survived by wife of 22 years, Shawn Brown; mother, Gwen Shilling; father, Peter Paul Brown; stepfather, Floyd Shilling; daughters, Trachele, Tranell and Treanna; sisters, Dametta Clark and Dagayla Brown; brother, Petro (Denico) Brown; nephews, Chaz Allen, Donovan Stamps, Petro Brown II, and Paris Brown; niece, Imani Brown; and a host of grandchildren. Friends may gather from 5:30-7:30pm Thursday, October 10 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now