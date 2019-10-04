|
|
Brown Jr., Peter "Pablo"
1966 - 2019
Peter Paul Brown, Jr., "Pablo", age 53, born April 10, 1966, passed away due to a tragic accident on September 28, 2019. Survived by wife of 22 years, Shawn Brown; mother, Gwen Shilling; father, Peter Paul Brown; stepfather, Floyd Shilling; daughters, Trachele, Tranell and Treanna; sisters, Dametta Clark and Dagayla Brown; brother, Petro (Denico) Brown; nephews, Chaz Allen, Donovan Stamps, Petro Brown II, and Paris Brown; niece, Imani Brown; and a host of grandchildren. Friends may gather from 5:30-7:30pm Thursday, October 10 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019