Carnahan, Peter

1963 - 2019

Peter Moulton Carnahan, born December 13, 1963 in LaGrange, Illinois, died by his own hand on March 16, 2019 at his home in Valley Village, California. He is survived by his parents, John A. and Katherine A. Carnahan, Columbus; his sisters, Allison E. Main, Powell; Kristin A. Carnahan-Coelho (Helder), New York City; a nephew and three nieces, William John Main, Hailey Grace Main, Suzannah Grace Coelho, and Vivian June Coelho; and by Stella Rose, his companion of 17 years. Peter attended Columbus Academy through 8th grade, later graduating from Culver Military Academy, then obtaining a degree from Ohio University. He was a licensed pilot who flew for a number of private companies. His work took him to Afghanistan, South Sudan, Mexico, Canada and all across the United States. In addition, he held a sea-going captain's license. He spent extended times on the sea and in the sky. Peter loved nature. He was "at home" in the outdoors and was a skilled hiker and camper. During his early years he spent his summers at Camp Kawanhee in Maine, a treasured place where he excelled in various sports and for which he had a special affection. He hiked and camped extensively not only all across the United States but also in Europe, Mexico and Canada. Peter had great affection for animals and found comfort in the company of favorite four-legged friends. Peter is also survived by his beloved dog Ozzie, who is surely missing Peter's home-cooked meals. A private memorial service for Peter will be held at a later date at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Columbus. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Kawanhee, Weld, Maine 04285; the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, afsp.org.; or animal rescue/no-kill shelters. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.