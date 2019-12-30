|
Coppola, Peter
Peter Don "Pete" Coppola passed away unexpectedly at home on November 24, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 71. Pete is survived by his sister Helen Kuhlwein (Erv) of Hilliard, Ohio and nieces and nephews Jeanne (Matt) Rue, James (Heather) Holland, Joel Holland, Daniel (Veronica) Stegler, Debra (Michael) Falestra, Mary Stegler, Helen (Jeff) Bragg. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen Coppola; Sister Minette McGuire; Nephews Michael Stegler, Peter Stegler, and Joseph Stegler; and his beloved dog and best friend Tanner. Pete was born on January 15, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Peter and Helen (Hupke) Coppola. After attending Bogan High School, he joined the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged in 1965. Pete lived and worked in various locations throughout the U.S. including, Illinois, Nevada, California, Arizona and Ohio making friends and long-lasting impressions at every stop. Pete was an accomplished auto body painter and had a love for movies and classic hot rods, He was a loyal fan of the Bears and everything Chicago. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 West Broad Street, Galloway, Ohio 43119. Father William Metzger will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Franklin County Dog Shelter at 4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43206 is serving the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020