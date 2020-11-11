Courtright, Peter

1945 - 2020

Peter "Pete" Courtright, age 75, passed away October 31, 2020. Born May 31, 1945 to the late George and Edith (Walker) Courtright. Pete worked for the Norfolk Southern Railway for 42 yrs. Longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He loved his John Deere. Preceded in death by sisters April and Georgia. He leaves to mourn his wife of 55 years, Mary "Crickett"; daughter, Samantha (Kenny) Cahill; sons, Kevin (Karla) and Nick (Addie) Courtright; grandchildren, Becca, Charlie, Shane, Sarah, Tre, and Jaylynn Cahill, as well as Kevin, Kamryn, Kaleb, Sadie and Scout Courtright; many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID concerns family will have a graveside memorial inurnment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL.



