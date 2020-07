Didszuhn, Peter1940 - 2020Peter Didszuhn, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1940 in Altenburg, Germany. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher Didszuhn, David Peter Didszuhn, Ruth Ann (Kurt Schweitzer) Didszuhn; former spouse, Suzanne Didszuhn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Kathe and Joseph Sulivan, daughter-in-law Neila. Peter was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served during 1958-1969. He retired from the City of Columbus Jackson Pike Waste Water Treatment Plant after over 20 years. Peter was a member of the local Masonic Lodge. Per his wishes no services will be held. To leave condolences for Peter's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com