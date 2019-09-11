Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Fornof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Fornof


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Fornof Obituary
Fornof, Peter
Peter H. Fornof, age 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 29, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Hunt) Fornof. Pete is survived by three daughters, Kristen Millet and husband, Wes of Grove City, Ohio, Emily Fornof and husband, Jeremy Jordan of Washington D.C., Sarah Fornof of St. Petersburg, Florida; two grandchildren; one brother, John Fornof of Bradenton, Florida; and one sister, Molly Cooper and husband, Rob of Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. John's Church. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, Illinois. The family request memorials to Children's Home and Aid or Edwardsville Community Foundation. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
Download Now