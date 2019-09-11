|
|
Fornof, Peter
Peter H. Fornof, age 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 29, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Hunt) Fornof. Pete is survived by three daughters, Kristen Millet and husband, Wes of Grove City, Ohio, Emily Fornof and husband, Jeremy Jordan of Washington D.C., Sarah Fornof of St. Petersburg, Florida; two grandchildren; one brother, John Fornof of Bradenton, Florida; and one sister, Molly Cooper and husband, Rob of Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. John's Church. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, Illinois. The family request memorials to Children's Home and Aid or Edwardsville Community Foundation. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019