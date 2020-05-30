Foss, Peter
Peter Forrest Foss, 67, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 23. He is preceded in death by his parents Niles and Jane Foss, and wife Kathryn. He is survived by his daughters, Bridget (David), Natalie (Scott), Lydia (Ryan); son, Orion; grandson, Niles; brothers, Eric (Mylinh), Greg; niece, Kelsey; nephew, Caleb; cats, Rami, Cato, dog Lilo, and turtles. Peter was born in Midland, Michigan and raised in Worthington, Ohio, graduating from WHS in 1970. He completed his Pre-Med Bachelor's degree at The Ohio State University. He was a passionate musician and songwriter and played in many bands over the years. He then served as a captain in US Army Reserves and was activated for Desert Storm. He later received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University in 1985. While practicing at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Peter met his future wife Kathryn, also a physician, and they married in 1987. They later opened their own private practice, IMAGYN Medical Associates. They practiced together until 2012 when he was diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare cancer. Peter carefully researched and participated in numerous alternative and experimental treatments, dedicated to contributing data and insights for the potential future benefit of others. His enlistment in these treatment programs were sought by such organizations as the National Institutes of Health, the Cleveland Clinic, and the James Cancer Hospital. Peter later joined the medical staff at Columbus Immediate Care as a dedicated physician assisting in the care of Suboxone patients. He continued his work at the clinic up to a week before his passing. Throughout his career, Peter was a celebrated and devoted caregiver and would often be approached with heartfelt gratitude by his many patients. His family will also remember him with deepfelt gratitude for his years of committed personal health care and support for his mother and father in the last years of their long lives. He cherished his family and made their health and well-being an always available top priority. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit DayFuneralService.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chordoma Foundation.
Peter Forrest Foss, 67, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 23. He is preceded in death by his parents Niles and Jane Foss, and wife Kathryn. He is survived by his daughters, Bridget (David), Natalie (Scott), Lydia (Ryan); son, Orion; grandson, Niles; brothers, Eric (Mylinh), Greg; niece, Kelsey; nephew, Caleb; cats, Rami, Cato, dog Lilo, and turtles. Peter was born in Midland, Michigan and raised in Worthington, Ohio, graduating from WHS in 1970. He completed his Pre-Med Bachelor's degree at The Ohio State University. He was a passionate musician and songwriter and played in many bands over the years. He then served as a captain in US Army Reserves and was activated for Desert Storm. He later received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University in 1985. While practicing at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Peter met his future wife Kathryn, also a physician, and they married in 1987. They later opened their own private practice, IMAGYN Medical Associates. They practiced together until 2012 when he was diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare cancer. Peter carefully researched and participated in numerous alternative and experimental treatments, dedicated to contributing data and insights for the potential future benefit of others. His enlistment in these treatment programs were sought by such organizations as the National Institutes of Health, the Cleveland Clinic, and the James Cancer Hospital. Peter later joined the medical staff at Columbus Immediate Care as a dedicated physician assisting in the care of Suboxone patients. He continued his work at the clinic up to a week before his passing. Throughout his career, Peter was a celebrated and devoted caregiver and would often be approached with heartfelt gratitude by his many patients. His family will also remember him with deepfelt gratitude for his years of committed personal health care and support for his mother and father in the last years of their long lives. He cherished his family and made their health and well-being an always available top priority. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit DayFuneralService.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chordoma Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.