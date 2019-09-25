|
Geil, Peter
Peter Gus Geil, passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on March 4, 1942 in Bay Village, Ohio, the son of Rita Radinse and Gus William Geil. Gus leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Joan; daughter, Eva (Peter) Horton; son, Gerry (Emily) Geil; and grandchildren, Kate, Ben, and Laura Horton and Colby and Meghan Geil. Also, surviving is his brother, Paul (Ruth) Geil; four sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law; 9 nieces and nephews, and 8 great-nieces and nephews complete his family. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St. in Springfield. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. at the church. Remembrance contributions may be made to The Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 or Covenant Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 201 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019