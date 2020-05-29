Peter Hatem
Peter Gale Hatem, age 87, passed away peacefully with his loving daughter Leslie Hatem and son Dale Hatem by his side at his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, family member and a devoted friend to many. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carolyn Hatem, brother Louis Hatem and his sister Regina Coffman. He is also survived by his brothers, Anthony and Dominic Missimi; grandchildren, Chris, Sam and Maria Hatem; his special cousin, Mary Circelli; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pete was a very hard-working and giving man. He owned a small business as a barber for many years. He also retired as a warehouseman for the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education. Additionally, he cut hair at senior care facilities in the city. He actively practiced his faith at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He avidly supported The Ohio State University, as an Associate member of the Ohio State University Alumni Association and member of the Ohio State Women's Basketball Rebounders Club. A private ceremony will be held in early June for the immediate family at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., with Msgr. Anthony Missimi presiding. Pete will be inurned at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of his life is planned for friends and family later in the summer. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
