|
|
Knoll, Peter
1941 - 2019
Peter Henry "Pete" Knoll, Sr., 78, of Pickerington, OH, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital due to heart failure. He was born Feb. 5, 1941, in St. Paul, MN. Pete graduated from Cretin High School in 1959. Soon after he moved to Columbus where he attended OSU and OU, and served in the Ohio Air National Guard. He trained as a die maker/moldmaker and worked at Western Electric (AT&T, Lucent) for over 41 years. He was preceded in death by father Henry, mother Lucy, stepmother Yvonne, sister Wanda Blaha and recently, good friend Jerry Ries. Pete is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Hazlett) Knoll; son, Peter Jr. of Reynoldsburg; son, Jonathan, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and the lights of his life grandson, Grant and granddaughter Addison of Shoreview, MN; siblings, Sister Lucy Knoll, Virginia Cummins, Laurie Price, David (Tami) Knoll; sisters- and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Pete was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society with 56 years of service. He was a member of the Singing Buckeyes and performed with the chorus and in numerous quartets. Pete was committed to his chorus and promotion of the barbershop style. He received the Barbershopper of the Year award in 1982. Pete shared the barbershop hobby with his sons, as well as automotive interests including participation in the Central Ohio Vintage Volkswagen Club and the Shelby Dodge Auto Club. Per Pete's wishes there will be no funeral service. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Singing Buckeyes, P.O. Box 21807, Columbus, OH 43221, or to the . Pete will be remembered for his wisdom and guidance, willingness to help, and the love he shared with all. Pete's request is to "Keep the Whole World Singing." Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 16 to June 17, 2019