|
|
Lashuk, Peter
1940 - 2020
Peter Alexander Lashuk, age 79, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, January 22, 2020. Born on August 31, 1940 in Eastport, New York, Peter graduated from Eastport High School, then traveled to Athens, Ohio, joining his beloved sister Betty, where he attended and graduated from Ohio University with an Accounting degree. While at OU, Peter was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. Peter began his professional career at Coopers & Lybrand in Manhattan, ultimately relocating to Upper Arlington, with his wife Susan and young family, to become an accounting executive with Borden, where he remained until his retirement. Peter and Susan devoted their lives to their five children. Peter was an avid golfer and former member of Hickory Hills, and enjoyed travelling and playing at many of the country's renowned golf courses. Peter and Susan loved to entertain with family and friends, and their home always had an open door. Peter was a devoted husband, loving father and forever supporter of his five children, and cherished Grandpa to his ten grandchildren. Peter is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Susan Lashuk; his parents, Alexander and Helen Lashuk; and his twin brother. He is survived by sister, Betty Wilson (Richard); daughter, Beth Anne Lashuk (Joseph Massinople); son, Greg Lashuk (Mary Anne); daughter, Pam Thomas (Tim); son, Paul Lashuk (Amy); daughter, Sarah Hurdzan (Chris); and grandchildren, Bonnie, Jack, Katie, Michael, Kara, Drew, Alexa, Ben, Jacob and John. Memorial donations may be sent to The , c/o . A private family Memorial Service to be held at a date to be determined in the future at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. To share a special memory of Pete, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020