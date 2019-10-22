Home

Peter Lytus


1953 - 2019
Lytus, Peter
1953 - 2019
Peter George Lytus, 66, passed away peacefully at his home on October 18, 2019. He was born in Columbus OH, son of late Wasyl and Palagia Lytus, a graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School, and retired from UPS after 33 years of service. Peter was preceded in death by his wife Linda Lytus. He is survived by son, Ryan Lytus; daughter-in-law, Sasha Lytus; and grandchildren, Toni, Christopher, and Cienna Lytus. He is also survived by sister, Julie Stranges; brother-in-law, Joe Stranges; and brother-in-law, Bill Lucas. Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11AM at Glen Echo Presbyterian Church, 220 Cliffside Dr., Columbus, OH 43202. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
