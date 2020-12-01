Meyst, Peter
1935 - 2020
Peter Hallie Meyst, devoted husband of 63 years to Lois (Bergen) Meyst, passed away November 12 of natural causes. Born in Evanston, IL, Peter was the oldest of 4 children, 2 of which survive him – John and Sarah, both now living in Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his Mother (Ora), Father (William) and younger brother Will. Peter grew up in Fond du Lac, WI, joined the US Navy in 1956, and later graduated the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering, which fueled his career in iron investment casting throughout the next 4 decades. After roaming the Great Lakes states, the family settled in Middletown, CT, before taking up residence in Columbus, OH, where Peter secured his "dream job" as a consultant with the Iron Casting Research Institute in 1986. He worked at ICRI until his retirement in 1996. In retirement, he and Lois traveled frequently, visiting much of the United States in search of birds and good restaurants. Their birdwatching became a late life passion and they could be seen hiking at local parks in search of adding a few more observed species to a growing list. Peter and Lois had 6 children and 11 grandchildren. Peter is survived by Eric (Yvette) of Higganum, CT, Steven (Evelyne) of North Branford, CT, James (Laurie) of Oak Bluffs, MA, Katherine (George) of Bloomfield, CT, Timothy (Paula) of Westerville, OH and Peter (Sarah) of Dublin, OH. Due to the COVID-19 virus, no ceremony has been planned, but friends and family are encouraged to reach out to Lois. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.