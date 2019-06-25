|
|
Mudre, Peter
1934 - 2019
Pete Mudre, age 85, went to his eternal rest on Friday, June 21. Born March 10, 1934 to Peter and Julia, as the youngest of his siblings, Mike, Steve, Mary, Helen, Judy, Anna, and Susan, all deceased. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda; daughter, Kathryn Glesenkamp (Steve); and sons, Peter (Gina) and Stephen (Sarah); and eight grandchildren, Maria, Brooke, Ryan, Grant, Scott, Kara, Stephen, and Nathan. Please visit www.hillfuneral.com for the complete obituary and space for memorial comments. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory might wish to contribute to Catholic Relief Services, Columbus Catholic Foundation, or the Slovan, Pennsylvania VFW. Friends and family are invited for visitation at St. Paul the Apostle Church on Friday, June 28, from 9-10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A meal will be served at St. Paul following burial at Cheshire Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019