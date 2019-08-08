Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church
4475 Dublin Rd.
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Previte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Previte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Previte Obituary
Previte, Peter
Peter A. Previte, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, US Army Veteran and he retired from H.B.D. Industries. Preceded in death by parents Peter and Anna Previte, sisters Josephine Previte and Lena Janocha. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Kathryn; children, Patricia Clark, Joseph (Andrew) Previte and Linda (Tim) Heller; sister, Jennie Previte; 7 grandchildren; numerous loving relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held 10:30 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now