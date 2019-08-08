|
Previte, Peter
Peter A. Previte, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, US Army Veteran and he retired from H.B.D. Industries. Preceded in death by parents Peter and Anna Previte, sisters Josephine Previte and Lena Janocha. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Kathryn; children, Patricia Clark, Joseph (Andrew) Previte and Linda (Tim) Heller; sister, Jennie Previte; 7 grandchildren; numerous loving relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held 10:30 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019