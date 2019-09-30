|
Quick, Peter
1953 - 2019
Peter Bruce Quick, 66, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born February 20, 1953 in Ashtabulah Ohio. In high school, Pete joined the Civil Air Patrol and met the love of his life Linda Brouwer. Pete and Linda married November 10, 1973. Pete began working as a Canal Winchester police officer and as a forklift driver for Ebco, working his way up to become the International Sales Manager. He traveled the globe and brought fresh water systems to the developing world. Working his whole life, Pete eventually retired while working as the head of security for the Franklin County court systems. Pete was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years Linda (Brouwer) Quick, parents Bruce and Lucille (Nobel) Quick, and brother Thomas Edward Quick. He is survived by his daughters, Cristina Ann O'loughlin, Kelly Lynn (James) Rinehart , Amanda Lee Quick; and grandchildren, Victoria, Katherine, Reileigh, Simon, and Naomi; sister, Jan (Tim) Christian. His family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, from 6-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, with his memorial service to follow at 7pm. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019