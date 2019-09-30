Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Quick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Quick


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Quick Obituary
Quick, Peter
1953 - 2019
Peter Bruce Quick, 66, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born February 20, 1953 in Ashtabulah Ohio. In high school, Pete joined the Civil Air Patrol and met the love of his life Linda Brouwer. Pete and Linda married November 10, 1973. Pete began working as a Canal Winchester police officer and as a forklift driver for Ebco, working his way up to become the International Sales Manager. He traveled the globe and brought fresh water systems to the developing world. Working his whole life, Pete eventually retired while working as the head of security for the Franklin County court systems. Pete was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years Linda (Brouwer) Quick, parents Bruce and Lucille (Nobel) Quick, and brother Thomas Edward Quick. He is survived by his daughters, Cristina Ann O'loughlin, Kelly Lynn (James) Rinehart , Amanda Lee Quick; and grandchildren, Victoria, Katherine, Reileigh, Simon, and Naomi; sister, Jan (Tim) Christian. His family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, from 6-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, with his memorial service to follow at 7pm. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now