Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Spike, Peter
Dr. Peter W. Spike, Ph.D., age 78, Emeritus Associate Professor at The Ohio State University and passionate Holstein dairyman, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital. Friends may call from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services will follow celebrating the life of Peter Spike at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Peter Spike Dairy Judging Endowment, OSU and 4-H Dairy Judging, c/o Bonnie Ayars, 222C Animal Sciences Building, 2029 Fyffe Ct., Columbus, Ohio 43210. Complete life story details to be posted in the coming days and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
