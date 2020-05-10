I was so sad to hear the news of Petes sudden passing. I have known him since our very early years of choir conventions, dances and remembering those times makes me smile! We just connected in such a special way. I am so happy that most recently when Dayton hosted a choir workshop I was able to reconnect with him and it was wonderful. I will always hold him as a very dear friend and to you Nikki, I send my deepest sympathy. May his memory be eternal...........

Photini Fote

Friend