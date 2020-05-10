Vatsures, Peter
1942 - 2020
Peter Nick Vatsures, 78, was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 22, 1942 and went home to be with his Lord on May 7, 2020. Peter was born to Nick and Mary (nee Manokas) Vatsures. His father was born in Delaware, Ohio and his mother was born in the village of Geraki (Sparta) Greece. Peter attended North High School and graduated in 1959. He attended Ohio State University, was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, and then completed his degree from Bliss College in August 1964 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Administration/Business Organization. In college, Peter was a member and officer of Sigma Epsilon Phi. Peter was a Founding Partner of the Gallery Art Center for 42 years. A lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, Peter loved the Church and served it in many different capacities and at many levels. In his early years, he was a altar boy, a member of the Greek Orthodox Youth of America (GOYA), and a dancer in the parish's Greek Dancers Troupe. As an adult, he was elected to the Parish Council, serving as chair of its Parish Election Committee, entertainment chair of the Greek Festival, and co-chair of the Consecration Album. His passion was church music. He was a choir member for more than 60 years. Since 1980, he served as Choir Coordinator to the Parish Council and chaired four Choir Conventions hosted by the Cathedral Choir. On a regional level, he was active in the Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians (MEFGOX) for more than 50 years, elected as its President in 1966-67 and holding almost every other office in subsequent years. He was elected Treasurer for many years and was active on the MEFGOX Executive Board until his death. At the national Archdiocese level, Peter was a founding member of the National Forum of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians and continued his involvement there also until his death. He was Editor of the Liturgical Guidebook which was distributed to more than 900 clergy and choir directors throughout the country for 44 years. He was serving as chair of the Standing Committee on Publications and was a co-project leader of the Archdiocese's Spathis Music/Donation project (Paris). Peter received many high honors for his church music work. In 1986, he was awarded the prestigious St. Romanos Medallion for Exemplary Archdiocesan Service in Church Music. In 2011 he was given the title Archon Pastitsios of the Order of St. Andrew of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Shortly after, he was appointed to the Metropolis Council of the Metropolis of Pittsburgh, spanning the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Peter is survived by his loving sister, Nikki, and many loving cousins in the U.S. and in Geraki (Sparta) Greece. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 12th at 10:30 am at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, followed by family graveside services at Old Union Cemetery. The funeral service will be live-streamed – see Live Video at www.greekcathedral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation or to the Mid-Eastern Federation's Memorial Scholarship Program, c/o Dan Packis Trustee, 4651 Greenview Ct., Avon OH 44011. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.