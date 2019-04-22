|
|
Webster, Peter
1940 - 2019
Peter Davies Webster, age 78, died unexpectedly at home on April 4, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born September 13, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, where he spent his childhood and the first part of his adult life. He later moved to Hamilton, Ohio and then to Charlotte, North Carolina. Peter graduated from Columbus Academy, Franklin University, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He served 13 years in the Ohio National Guard. Pete loved reading, spending summers at Columbus Beach Club in Indian River, Michigan and dining out. When not dining out, Pete liked to cook on the grill and listen to classical music, conducting the Hallelujah Chorus at Christmastime in his living room when his children were young. Peter is predeceased by his parents Russell Davies and Jane Johnson Webster of Columbus and his grandson Henry. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Stinnett Webster; his children, William Webster (Gretchen), Martha Reid (Jay), Jonathan Webster (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Kate, Emma, Nathan, Andrew, Audrey, Tommy; multiple great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his sister, Esther Summers; his brother, Samuel Webster (Jane); and the mother of his children, Anne Dickinson. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, PO Box 16810, Columbus, Ohio 43216-6810 (NationswideChildrens.org/Giving) in memory of Peter Webster to benefit Henry Webster's cancer research.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019