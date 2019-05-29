|
Beard, Petra
Petra Maria Beard, gained her Angel wings on May 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Petra was born in San Germán, Puerto Rico November 12, 1941 to Salvador Santana and Petra Pellicier de Santana. She was an avid bowler, an excellent cook, and a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. She also loved to garden, and was a very classy and stylish lady. Petra was preceded in death by her husband Jerry R. Beard, mother Petra Pellicier de Santana, father Salvador Santana, and her brother Ramo'n Santana Pe'rez. She is survived by her children,Renee (Karen) Beard Meldrum, Joel (Sandi) Beard, Jerry M. Beard; sister, Adelaida Santana Pellicier; grandchildren, Amber Douglas, Tayelore Douglas, Daniel Douglas, Hailey Beard, Macy Beard, David Hoffman, Aaron Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Douglas, Aria Douglas, Tyler Douglas, Mitayah Douglas, Saniyah Douglas. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, 1-3 PM at The Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where a funeral service will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be Monday June 3, 2019 at 12:45pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019