Isaacson, Phil
1947 - 2019
Phillip Hugo Isaacson, 71, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born, the oldest son, on August 15, 1947 in Cromwell, MN to the late Hugo and Betty Isaacson. Phil was a 1965 graduate of Forest Lake H.S. He was a proud Army veteran who served a tour in Vietnam. He came back to finish education and become an electrical designer. He retired from American Electric Power in Columbus, Ohio. He loved to hunt. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 164. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Paul. Phil is survived by and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of nearly 24 years, Gloria; children, Joseph, Sharon, Juner, and Tiffani; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of his 11 a.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio 43123. Additional services will be held later in Minnesota. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Contributions in Phil's memory may be made to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019