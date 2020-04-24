|
Bruce, Philip
1968 - 2020
Philip Vincent Bruce, 51, son of Robert and Norma Bruce, was born November 25, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio, and died April 21, 2020, of glioblastoma. Phil graduated from Upper Arlington High School with the class of 1987. He was a member of Gender Road Christian Church, Canal Winchester, Ohio, and was confirmed at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Phoebe and Mark Doncevic; aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. He was employed by Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Canal Winchester. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences and to view complete obituary notice, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020