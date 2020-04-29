The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Dean Obituary
Dean, Philip
1946 - 2020
Philip Dean, age 73, of Columbus, Ohio, died April 25, 2020 at his home following a two week illness. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 5, 1946 to the late Ralph Dean and Emily Parish. He married Jane Hocter on March 30, 1968. Together they shared 52 years. Philip is survived by his children, Christopher (Nannette) Dean, Tara (John) Downey and Jarrett (Tanya) Dean; seven grandchildren, Michaela, Emily, Samara, Jasmine, Jaiden, Katie and Jackson. He worked in the printing industry most of his life and was a third generation printer. Philip also served in The Ohio National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and one of his proudest achievements was being a State Championship Diver in High School. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now