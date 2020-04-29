|
Dean, Philip
1946 - 2020
Philip Dean, age 73, of Columbus, Ohio, died April 25, 2020 at his home following a two week illness. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 5, 1946 to the late Ralph Dean and Emily Parish. He married Jane Hocter on March 30, 1968. Together they shared 52 years. Philip is survived by his children, Christopher (Nannette) Dean, Tara (John) Downey and Jarrett (Tanya) Dean; seven grandchildren, Michaela, Emily, Samara, Jasmine, Jaiden, Katie and Jackson. He worked in the printing industry most of his life and was a third generation printer. Philip also served in The Ohio National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and one of his proudest achievements was being a State Championship Diver in High School. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020