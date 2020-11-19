DeLong, Philip F.
1939 - 2020
Philip F. DeLong, age 81, of Dublin, OH, peacefully left this world on November 16, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1939, in Adams County, OH to the late Anna and Ferman DeLong. Preceded in death by his beloved son Roger Greg DeLong, brothers Donald DeLong and James DeLong. Philip is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Diehlmann DeLong; daughter, Kathy DeLong (Preston) Orndoff; and cherished grandchildren, Philip J. DeLong, Chloe DeLong, Max DeLong, Kimberly Orndoff, and Derek Orndoff. In addition, Philip is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and countless friends. Philip (Phil) was a 1957 graduate of Otway High School. While in high school he played basketball, baseball, and was a class officer. He received his Bachelor of Science from Franklin University in 1970 in Business Administration. Early on in his career, Phil had various positions in construction and finance, eventually combining his skillsets and landing a job as a CFO with the Brubaker-Brandt Architecture firm in the 1970s. In the 1980s Phil started a firm with partners, Bob Nichols and Noel Blank, creating NBD Architects. Through the 1990s various firms merged (Brubaker/Myers/Maddox/NBD), forming Maddox-NBD. Phil remained CFO until he retired in 2004. He was very active in numerous professional organizations. Phil was a member of the Rotary Club of Westerville and was voted Rotarian of the Year for his work with Polio Plus and was also a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #339 in Westerville for over 55 years. Additional activities include: Columbus Area Shriner organization member; Dublin Chamber of Commerce - serving as President from 1988-1989; Program Chair of the Treasurers Club of the Columbus Area of Commerce in the 1980s; and participated in numerous fundraising committee efforts with Nationwide Childrens Hospital over the years. Phil was also a member of the Church of the Messiah in Westerville for over 50 years. Phil had a life well lived and will provide a legacy that his family and friends will treasure. He loved his grandchildren, jazz, golf, traveling, and had a deep passion for OSU football. He spent his retirement years between Columbus, Ohio and his cherished Naples, Florida home. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family gravesite ceremony will be held at Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville on Saturday, 11/21. A Celebration of Philips life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check to the Rotary Club of Westerville, ATTN: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 595, Westerville, OH 43086 or to a charity of your choice
. Please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com
to share memories and condolences of Phil.