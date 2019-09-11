Home

Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
1948 - 2019
Philip Helm Obituary
Helm, Philip
Philip Dale Helm, Jr., age 71, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital with his beloved wife, Karen by his side. Retired Director of Information Technology for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. with over 22 years of service. Member of Vans Valley Community Church in Sunbury and Key West United Methodist Church, Florida. Phil was an avid reader, loved international travel, running, spinning, hiking, and remodeling and repairing homes. He would never refuse a nice glass of wine and enjoyed frequenting his beloved Key West winter home. Born on February 9, 1948 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania to the late Philip D. Sr. and Betty J. (Stennett) Helm. Also preceded in death by only sister Mary Louise Helm. Survived by loving wife of 14 years, Karen L. Longshore; devoted daughters, Julie (Steve) Helm-Sturges and Jennifer Helm, all of Maryland; in-laws, Kenneth and Julia Longshore of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Peggy (Kevin) Longshore-Grant of Key West, FL. Friends may call 4-7 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Funeral Service 10 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating. Private family interment at Trenton Cemetery at a later date. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Philip's family. Please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Cleveland Clinic Foundation, In memory of Philip D. Helm, Jr., Hematology & Medical Oncology, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or visit: https://give.ccf.org/give
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
